Actor Sunny Leone's Photo Seen On UP Police Recruitment Exam Admit Card

The exam centre was in Kannauj, the admit card said

In a bizarre situation, actor Sunny Leone's photo was seen on an admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment exam.

The admit card with the name "Sunny Leon" and the actor's photos is now viral on social media. The date of the exam on the admit card is February 17.

The registration was done on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPRB) website with Ms Leone's photo. The UPPRB conducted the exams in 75 districts with 2,385 exam centres in the state today.

According to the form, Sunny Leone's exam centre was Smt Soneshree Memorial Girls College in Kannauj's Tirwa tehsil.

The cyber cell of Kannauj Police has begun investigating the case.