Sanjay Dutt Visits Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur House In Courtesy Call

Sanjay Dutt met Nitin Gadkari, his wife Kanchan Gadkari at their Nagpur home

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence in Nagpur and it was said to be a courtesy call.

On Sunday, Nitin Gadkari shared a glimpse of his meeting with Sanjay Dutt on his verified Instagram account. In the pictures, the actor can be seen greeting Mr Gadkari and his wife Kanchan Gadkari from a distance.

"Abhineta Sanjay Dutt ji ne Nagpur me srishtachar bhet ki (Sanjay Dutt pays a courtesy visit in Nagpur)," Mr Gadkari captioned the post.

Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for the release of "KGF: Chapter 2", where he will be seen in a negative role. The film is a sequel to the blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 1", which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag. He will also be seen in "Prithviraj" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India".

Last year, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer. In October, he announced that he has beaten the disease.

"The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can - the health and well-being of our family," he had written.