Actor-Politician Vijay Gets 'Y' Scale Security Cover

Actor-politician Vijay has got a 'Y' scale security cover, which generally comprises an 8-person entourage. According to reports, the security cover for Mr Vijay, who launched his political party - Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) - last year, has only been provided in Tamil Nadu.

The Y-level security detail includes at least one to two National Security Guard (NSG) commandos along with civil police officers. This level is generally assigned to individuals who face specific threats.

There are four types of security details - X, Y, Z and Z+ - provided by the Centre, which are assigned based on an individual's perceived risk level.

The most basic level of security cover, X, comprises two armed civil police officers. The personnel rotate every eight hours, totalling six officers on duty throughout the day. This category does not include any specialised commandos.

In the Z security cover, there is an entourage of 22 personnel, including 4-5 NSG commandos and civil police. This category includes an escort vehicle for added security.

The highest tier is Z+ security, which offers the most comprehensive protection with an entourage of 55 personnel. This includes 10 NSG commandos and is typically reserved for individuals facing significant threats, such as top government officials and influential personalities. The Z+ level often involves additional coverage from the Special Protection Group (SPG), especially for the Prime Minister and their family.

Mr Vijay launched the TVK in February 2024 and is preparing to contest the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2026.