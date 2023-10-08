Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, Stuck In Israel During Hamas Attack, On Flight Home

Nushrratt Bharuccha was in Israel to attend a film festival

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stranded in Israel after a terrorist attack by Hamas sparked a full-blown war, is being brought back to India. Reports had earlier said her team had lost contact with her.

"We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India," the actor's team said in a statement. The 38-year-old actor had travelled to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival.

Ms Bharuccha was in Haifa for the maiden screening of her film Akelli. The movie also features Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, Israel actors who starred in the popular web series Fauda.

Nearly 500 people have died so far in Hamas' rocket attack on Israel cities and Tel Aviv's counterstrike.

Amid large-scale condemnation for the terrorist attacks, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to avenge the "black day".

"Hamas has started a brutal and evil war. We will be victorious in this war despite an unbearable price," he said yesterday.

In a statement issued amid the fighting, the state of Palestine said it has "repeatedly warned against the consequences of blocking the political horizon and failing to enable the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate right to self-determination and establish long their own state".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said he was "deeply shocked" by the reports of the terrorist attacks in Israel. "We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," he said.

Indian citizens in Israel have been asked to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols. "Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters," the Indian Embassy has said in an advisory.