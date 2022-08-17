Actor Jaqueline Fernandez's Alleged Role In 200 Crore Extortion Case: 5 Points

Here are the top 5 updates on this story:
A horse worth ₹ 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth ₹ 9 lakh were among gifts worth ₹ 10 crore given by the conman to Jacqueline Fernandez. Sukesh Chandrasekhar had also gifted USD 1 lakh and AUD 2,67,40 to her family members.
The 36-year-old actor, in her statement recorded by Enforcement Directorate last year, had said that she also received designer bags and clothes from Gucci and Chanel. She also received a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets from Chandrashekhar.
Sukeah Chandrashekhar also gifted her a Mini Cooper car but she returned it, the actor told the probe agency.
Sukesh Chandrasekhar had also given Rs 15 Lakhs to a script-writer on behalf of Jacqueline Fernandez as advance for writing her web series project.
Jacqueline Fernandez, the Enforcement Directorate alleged, was aware that the gifts were bought from the proceeds of the crime. "Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long time associate and co-accused in this case to deliver the said gifts to her," it said.