Actor Jaqueline Fernandez's Alleged Role In 200 Crore Extortion Case: 5 Points

A horse worth ₹ 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth ₹ 9 lakh were among gifts worth ₹ 10 crore given by the conman to Jacqueline Fernandez. Sukesh Chandrasekhar had also gifted USD 1 lakh and AUD 2,67,40 to her family members.

The 36-year-old actor, in her statement recorded by Enforcement Directorate last year, had said that she also received designer bags and clothes from Gucci and Chanel. She also received a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets from Chandrashekhar.

Sukeah Chandrashekhar also gifted her a Mini Cooper car but she returned it, the actor told the probe agency.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar had also given Rs 15 Lakhs to a script-writer on behalf of Jacqueline Fernandez as advance for writing her web series project.