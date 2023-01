Jacqueline Fernandez had sought permission to travel abroad for a conference. (File)

A Delhi court on Friday allowed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai. The court was hearing her application seeking permission to travel abroad for a conference.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Ms Fernandez is an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)