Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Questioned In Rs 200-Crore Extortion Case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police today in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the Mandir Marg office of the Economic Offences Wing in Delhi at around 11.30 am.

Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced the actor to Sukesh, was also summoned by the EOW to join the investigation today. Sources say Ms Fernandez could be confronted with Ms Irani during the questioning to get more clarity in the case.

The Delhi police have prepared a long list of questions for the actor regarding her alleged relationship with Sukesh, and the gifts she received from him, officials said.

Officials said Ms Fernandez's questioning might continue over the next couple of days, and they have asked her to plan her stay in the national capital accordingly.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the money trail in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against the conman, named Jacqueline Fernandez an accused last month in its chargesheet.

The probe agency claimed that Ms Fernandez knew about Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases and that he was married, but she chose to overlook the facts and indulged in financial transactions with him.

"Jacqueline Fernandez was well aware about the criminal antecedents of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and also the fact that Leena Maria Paul is his wife in February 2021," the chargesheet says.

The ED also said that Ms Fernandez had used "proceeds of crime and valuable gifts" (received from the conman) for herself and her family members in India as well as abroad, which amounts to the offence of money laundering.

When Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned along with the conman by the ED, she had admitted to receiving 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings and one Versace crockery set as gifts from the conman, according to the chargesheet.

The chargesheet says Chandrashekhar gave Rs 7.12 crore to the actor - Rs 1.26 crore to her sister in the US, Rs 15 lakh to her brother in Australia and gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore. Sukesh Chandrashekhar also gifted two cars to the parents of Jacqueline Fernandez in April 2021, the agency said.

Ms Fernandez has also been accused of "tampering" with the evidence, as the ED claimed that she "wiped her phone clean" after she learnt the conman was arrested.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly extorting around Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh, former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.