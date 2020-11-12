'Paatal Lok' Actor Asif Basra Found Dead In Himachal Pradesh Home

Actor Asif Basra was found dead in Himachal Pradesh's Mcleodganj, the police said

Actor Asif Basra was found dead in Himachal Pradesh's Mcleodganj, the police have said. A forensic team has arrived to find out how he died, the police said, adding they are investigating whether it was death by suicide. He was 53.

Most recently known for his role in the thriller series Paatal Lok, Mr Basra had appeared in a number of Bollywood films, including a movie on the 1993 Mumbai blasts Black Friday and the 2002 Gujarat riots Parzania.

He had also starred in several plays in India and abroad, performing in English, Hindi and Urdu theatre productions.

Mr Basra was born in Maharashtra's Amravati in 1967. He moved to Mumbai in 1989 to pursue his acting career.