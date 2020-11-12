For Asif Basra, Tributes From Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Others

A file photo of Asif Basra. (courtesy shraddhakapoor)

Highlights Asif Basra died at the age of 53

He was found dead in Himachal Pradesh's Mcleodganj

He was last seen in the 2nd season of Disney+Hotstar series Hostages

A shattered film industry poured their hearts out on social media after the tragic death of actor Asif Basra on Thursday. Mr Basra, 53, was found dead in Himachal Pradesh's Mcleodganj. The police said that they are investigating whether it was a case of death by suicide. The film fraternity paid tribute to the late actor on social media. Kareena Kapoor, who co-starred with the late actor in the 2007 film Jab We Met, on her Instagram story, wrote: "Rest in peace Asif Basra. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loves ones." Anushka Sharma, producer of the web-series Paatal Lok, in which Asif Basra starred earlier this year, wrote: "My sincere condolences and prayers with the family and loves ones. RIP Asif Basra."

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Manoj Bajpayee, reacting to filmmaker Hansal Mehta's tweet, wrote: "What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown! Oh My God!"

What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!! https://t.co/alfYTGxChH — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 12, 2020

Shraddha Kapoor, who co-starred with Asif Basra in the film Ek Villain, posted a picture of the late actor with a broken heart emoticon.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted, "It is unbelievable, yet another loss of a dear friend Asif Basra - gem of a talent and full of life personality. Rest in peace my friend - more power to family."

It is unbelievable, yet another loss of a dear friend #AsifBasra - gem of a talent & full of life personality

Rest In Peace My Friend - More Power to Family pic.twitter.com/6j6yW4z4Oy — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 12, 2020

Randeep Hooda, who worked with Asif Basra in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, also paid tribute to the actor.

Divya Dutta wrote in her tweet, "Terribly shocked to hear about Asif Basra's untimely demise. We shot together for Hostages 2. Looked such a happy free spirited man and was such a fab actor!! RIP Asif. This is hard to digest."

Terribly shocked to hear about @asifbasra s untimely demise. We shot togetger for #hostages2. Looked sucha happy free spirited man! And was Sucha fab actor!! Rip Asif. this is hard to digest. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) November 12, 2020

Asif Basra was best-known for starring in films like Black Friday, Parzania, Jab We Met, Ek Villain, Fanney Khan, Roy and Hichki, among others. He had also been a part of several web-series, including Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok. He was last seen in the second season of Disney+ Hotstar series Hostages.