Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned In Panama Papers Case: Sources

Aishwarya Rai had been summoned earlier for questioning, but she had twice sought more time.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Panama papers, sources said today.

The probe agency wants to question the 48-year-old actor over allegations of stashing wealth abroad, the sources said.

Aishwarya Rai had also been summoned earlier for questioning, but she had twice sought more time.

"The Panama Papers" case is a sprawling investigation spanning millions of documents stolen and leaked to the media in 2016, which involve allegations that the world's rich and powerful set up offshore accounts or shell companies to avoid taxes.

Leaked financial records of politicians, industrialists and celebrities were reviewed and published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Over 300 Indians were said to be part of the Panama Papers.