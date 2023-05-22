Actor Aditya Singh Rajput, 32, Found Dead At His Mumbai Apartment

The cause of Mr Rajputs death remains unknown.

Actor, model and casting coordinator Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area, news agency ANI reported quoting police officials. He was 32.

The actor's body has been sent for post-mortem and the investigation is underway.

However, the cause of Mr Rajput's death remains unknown.

Mr Rajput was allegedly not keeping well since the last couple of days and he collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in the Oshiwara area this afternoon, an official told PTI.

The actor's maid noticed the fall and informed the building's security guard, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

"We have not found anything suspicious about Rajput's death so far. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and his body has been sent for autopsy," the official added.

The actor started his career as a model and was part of films including Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He was also part of the reality show, Splitsvilla 9. Aditya Singh Rajput was part of TV projects including Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.