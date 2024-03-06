Activist Sonam Wangchuk Begins Fast Unto Death Over Centre's Ladakh Promises

Citing Ramcharitmanas, top environmentalist and a well-known innovator Sonam Wangchuk drew the Centre's attention to its Ladakh promises as he began his fast unto death.

"Raghukul rit sada chali aayi pran jaye par wachan na jaye...This government claims Ram as their adarsh and Ram is all about maryada who never broke a promise. So we can hope this government will also not break the promises that they made to our people," Mr Wangchuk told NDTV.

A sub-committee formed to look into the demands of Ladakh's people Monday failed to make any headway after two back-to-back meetings with central government functionaries.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been demanding statehood for Ladakh, inclusion of the Union territory in the 6th Schedule of the Constitution and the setting up of an exclusive public service commission for the high-altitude region.

"Protecting identity of Ladakh under Sixth Schedule was one of the top three promises of the BJP. But now they have backtracked and say we can only give you some constitutional safeguards. I don't understand when Constitution has these safeguards laid out in the Sixth Schedule of Article 244 then why you need to invent new provisions," he asked.

According to him, people of Ladakh have serious apprehensions that industrial and mining lobbies are putting pressure on government to make Ladakh unsafe environmentally.

"This would be a disaster for people of North India as ecologically this area is very sensitive. The government has reneged on its promises. We are raising our voices hoping government hears it," Mr Wangchuk further added.

Thousands of people came out on streets in an impromptu rally and observed a day-long bandh today.

"The Bandh was observed in Leh, and a rally was held at NDS stadium where different member of religious and political organizations took part. In the rally, the Leh Apex Body member Nawang Dorjay Lakrook and the prominent environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk addressed the gathering," Jigmat Paljor Co-ordinator of Leh Apex Body told NDTV.

"At the end of the rally, a hunger strike also began under the leadership of Sonam Wangchuk," he added.

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey said they are not happy with the progress on talks with the Centre on key issues.

"We want full implementation of the Sixth Schedule and Statehood for the Ladakh," he said. "Talks have not progressed on that front with the Union Home Ministry."

The Home Ministry has emphasised the need for continuous dialogue to provide necessary Constitutional safeguards to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Sources said the LAB and KDA are trying to put pressure on the Centre to get their demands fulfilled as the Lok Sabha polls are approaching. The BJP had won the lone Lok Sabha seat from Ladakh and the party wants to retain the seat.

Ladakh currently has one Lok Sabha constituency.

Ladakh, which no longer has any Assembly constituency, was earlier part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.