Arrested Activist Disha Ravi, 22, Wanted To Revive Khalistan Group: Cops

Disha Ravi was one of the Editors of the Toolkit Google Doc and a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination, the police told a Delhi court today.

The Delhi Police, which arrested Disha Ravi from Bengaluru last evening, claimed she is influenced by terrorists like Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and Khalistani groups like Poetic Justice.

Thousands of others are involved in the conspiracy and further investigation into the matter is in progress, the police said..

"I did not make Toolkit. We wanted to support the farmers. I edited two lines on February 3," Disha Ravi told the court.

The 22-year-old -- a student at Mount Carmel College, one of city's top women's colleges -- was arrested yesterday evening and brought to Delhi. She was produced in a court today.

The Delhi Police earlier said the creator of the "toolkit" was made a Khalistani organization calling itself the Poetic Justice Foundation.

Claiming it was found of on a social media handle ahead of violence during the farmers' tractor rally, the police said it indicates a conspiracy behind the events of January 26.

"If you go by the unfolding of events of January 26, it reveals a copycat execution of the action plan," the Delhi Police had said. The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India," Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said.

On February 3, Greta Thunberg had tweeted the "toolkit" to show support for the farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws that has been in progress at the borders of Delhi since November 26. She deleted the tweet soon, posting an updated one.