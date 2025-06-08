Action Sought Against Karnataka Over Damage To Bengaluru Park During RCB Event

A citizens' group in Bengaluru has sought action against the Karnataka government and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru alleging damage to the fence of their park during last week's stampede.

The Cubbon Park Walkers' Association has written to the local police.

"The recent episode of Victory Celebration of R C B, at KSCA Stadium by the organization namely DNA among others including the Govt. of Karnataka, the same was handled without any preparation which resulted the crowd who thronged in to the Cubbon Park thereby damaging the fence, ornamental plants, branches of trees and also defecated the area without any preventive measures taken by the Government," the letter read.

"It is also brought to your kind notice that the onus is also on the Karnataka Sub Area as the stadium land and wireless Office situate belongs to the Army. There is no document to show transfer of the land by the Army to the State Government or to KSCA by the Army. Hence this complaint is also directed against the Army Head Quarters Subarea as they failed in their duty to maintain law and order," the note read.

Accusing the state government of "dereliction of duty," and the army of "failing in their duty to maintain law and order" the walkers wrote that "action may be taken against the Government of Karnataka, KSCA Organization, DNA, Army Sub Area, R. C. B. Hence the complaint may be taken and action in accordance to law".

Eleven people died and 47 were injured during Wednesday's stampede in Bengaluru during the felicitation of the RCB players after they won their maiden IPL.

Lakhs of fans, who had waited 18 years for the day, had gathered at the Chinnaswamy stadium. But the lack of adequate preparation on part of the authorities had led to a tragedy.