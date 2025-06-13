Action Against Former Delhi Official Over Irregularities In Educational Infrastructure

Disciplinary proceedings will be held against SR Meena -- a former Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department -- for alleged irregularities in the construction of classrooms under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan during the Aam Aadmi Party government. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved a proposal from the vigilance department for this.

The decision comes after serious irregularities were allegedly identified in the implementation of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, a Central initiative aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure in Delhi, which was allocated Rs. 38.37 crore for the construction of 226 classrooms across various schools.

SR Meena is currently serving with CPWD in Amritsar. The misconduct dates back to 2019, but the case against another officer, Krishan Pal.

Former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain were summoned by the Anti-Corruption Branch earlier this week over allegations of financial irregularities of around Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms and semi-permanent structures in the city's government schools.

Officials said investigation revealed several lapses on the part of the PWD, including how the funds were diverted from one school to another - instead of classrooms, halls were being made.

The situation escalated when a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court, asking the court to direct the government to hand over possession of six newly built school buildings.

The litigation prompted the Chief Secretary to investigate the matter, during which significant irregularities in construction practices and fund management were uncovered.

