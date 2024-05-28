'Action Against Corrupt Leaders Will Accelerate After June 4': PM Modi

"Ten years ago, I pledged to eradicate corruption, and I've upheld that promise," PM Modi said (File)

From Barasat in West Bengal to Dumka in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed to launch a thorough investigation against corrupt leaders once the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are out on June 4.

This, he promised, was a "Modi ki guarantee" and an "X-ray so powerful" that it will deter future generations from indulging in corruption.

"Ten years ago, I pledged to eradicate corruption, and I've upheld that promise. Now, I assure the nation that 'na khaunga, na khaane dunga'! The mountains of notes that have been recovered from TMC leaders will be accounted for, every single penny of it. Legal measures are being implemented to ensure justice," said Prime Minister Modi during the election rally in Barasat.

In Dumka, as he slammed Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress of "looting Jharkhand from all sides", the Prime Minister said that the resource-rich state is now infamous for its mountains of currency notes.

"After June 4, action against corrupt leaders will accelerate, and this is the Modi ki guarantee," he said while reiterating his commitment to combating corruption in the country.

On Monday, while speaking exclusively to IANS, Prime Minister Modi elaborated on how his government has been working tirelessly to weed out rampant corruption from the system.

"Today, when the big fish are being caught, questions are being raised by vested interests. It's difficult to understand what is the motive of the Khan Market Gang and why it is framing such narratives to save the criminals from facing the law," he said.

He had also made it clear that the independent agencies take action based on facts which are gathered after a lot of hard work.

"It is the Independent investigative agency which apprehends the accused and the judiciary which decides on their conviction or trial. The Prime Minister has no role in this," said Prime Minister Modi.

While addressing multiple election meetings in different parts of the country over the past many weeks, the Prime Minister has emphasised that the next five years will prove to be extremely important in the country's fight against corruption.

Last August, while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi had mentioned that corruption, nepotism and appeasement are the three major challenges that have suppressed the aspirations of people in the country.

"Freedom from corruption, fight against corruption in every area and in every sector is the need of the hour. And countrymen, my dear family members, this is Modi's commitment; it is my personal commitment that I will continue to fight against corruption," said the Prime Minister on August 15, 2023.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)