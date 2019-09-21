Acting Chief Justices Appointed To High Courts Of Four States

Acting chief justices have been appointed for high courts of 4 states (Representational)

Following the elevation of chief justices of four high courts as judges of the Supreme Court, acting chief justices have been appointed there, the Law Ministry has said.

Separate notifications issued on Friday said Justices Rajeev Sharma, Mohammad Rafiq, CVK Abdul Rehim and Dharam Chand Chaudhary have been appointed as acting chief justices of the Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh high courts respectively.

Justices Krishna Murari, SR Bhat, Hrishikesh Roy and V Ramasubramanian were elevated to the top court two days ago.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.