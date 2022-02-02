Ace Snake-Catcher, Bitten by Cobra, In Better Health Condition: Official

Vava Suresh sustained a snakebite from Cobra near Kurichy in Kottayam. (Representational)

Famous snake-catcher Vava Suresh who sustained critical injuries after being bitten by a cobra is in better health condition, the health official informed on Tuesday.

"Vava Suresh is now on a ventilator and is responding to medicine. His health condition has improved after 18 hours. Now, his blood pressure and heartbeat are normal," informed Dr Jayakumar TK, Superintendent, Government medical college-hospital, Gandhinagar, Kottayam.

Earlier on Monday, Vava Suresh sustained a snakebite from Cobra near Kurichy in Kottayam.

According to Kerala Minister for Cooperation and Registration, VN Vasavan, Vava Suresh was admitted to Kottayam Hospital, his condition was critical and only 20 per cent hope was there. All medical facilities are arranged for him, he added.