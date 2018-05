The woman is missing after the incident and police have a search for her (Representational)

A woman was publicly humiliated and tonsured after a mob accused her of stealing a mobile phone in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum on Thursday, police said.The woman was caught and thrashed at Jaraikela roundabout by some people, who also cut her hair. She was then forced to wear a garland of shoes and paraded in the area. Her ordeal continued for more than an hour, before she escaped as some persons intervened to save her from the inhuman behaviour. The woman is missing after the incident.Police are now searching for the woman.