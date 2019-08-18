Accused In Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case Refused Bail

arendra Dabholkar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on August 20, 2013

Pune Sessions Court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Vikram Bhave, an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

In June, during the course of hearing, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prakash Suryavanshi, appearing for the CBI, contended that accused Bhave helped the assailants to escape.

The CBI had arrested Bhave and another accused Sanjeev Punalekar from Mumbai on May 25 in connection with the murder case. Punalekar is also an advocate for the case and has been advocating for many right-wing accused in different cases.

Founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk on August 20, 2013.

