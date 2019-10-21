Accused In Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Made Fake Account To Befriend Him: Cops

Kamlesh Tiwari's family said he had received a death threat in 2016.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad, probing Kamlesh Tiwari's murder, has found that one of the key suspects had created a fake identity to befriend him on social media.

Local leader Jaimin Bapu told officials that a man named Ashfaq created an account on Facebook with the fake name of Rohit Solanki in June this year to connect with the Hindu Samaj Party leader who was shot dead at his in Lucknow on Friday.

He also said Kamlesh was scheduled to meet "Rohit" on October 18, the day when he was murdered.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh had also stated that accused knew Kamlesh Tiwari as they spent around 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets.

Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Khurshid Ahmed Pathan and Faizan-three accused-have been arrested from Surat by a joint team of the Gujarat Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police in the case. Later, an Ahmedabad court granted 72-hour transit remand to them.

