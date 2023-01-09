Delhi Car Horror: Men In Car Knew Woman Was Stuck, Kept Driving 'In Fear'

The car was caught on CCTV driving around in North Delhi.

The five men arrested for dragging and killing a young Delhi woman in the early hours of the New Year have admitted that they knew the woman was stuck under the car, sources said. During questioning, they told the police that they did not stop the car out of fear.

Anjali Singh was returning home with a friend on her scooter when she was hit by a car a little after 2 am. Her leg was stuck in the car's front axle, and she was dragged away by the car, while her friend fell on the other side and escaped without injury.

Five men were arrested on January 1, hours after Anjali Singh was hit and dragged for 13 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in North-West Delhi. They have been charged with "culpable homicide not amounting to murder", rash driving, and causing death by negligence on January 1.

The men, who were allegedly drunk, told the police that they came to realise that the woman was caught under the car. They kept driving around the same area and took multiple U-turns to shake off the body.

They also told the police that Amit Khanna, who was driving the car, does not have a driving license.

Anjali Singh's body was found at 4.40 am with her clothes ripped off and her skin peeled away.