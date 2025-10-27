Accused IAS Officer Arrested In Arunachal Pradesh Double Suicide, Sex Assault Shocker

A senior Arunachal Pradesh government officer - Talo Potom - surrendered to the police in the town of Naharlagun on Monday. He was subsequently arrested in connection with a sensational case involving the alleged sexual assault of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar and the deaths by suicide of Yekar and Likwang Lowang, an engineer in the state's Rural Works Department.

In his suicide note, Yekar had accused Potom and Lowang of sexual abuse, and Yekar's father, Tagom Yekar, later filed a police case accusing the government officials of abetment to suicide.

Media reports said Potom released a statement denying the "baseless" allegations.

Yekar allegedly died by suicide on the morning of October 23.

He was working as a staffer in the Public Works Department, a job he said was given by Potom when the latter was the Itanagar Deputy Commissioner; this was between 2021 and 2025.

Yekar said in his suicide note that he had become infected with HIV after being sexually abused, and after that was being blackmailed by the accused officials.

In the note, the officials were also accused of refusing financial assistance to Yekar despite promising to give him Rs 1 crore. They allegedly threated to 'destroy his life'.

The police have said a post-mortem (of Yekar and Lowang) had been conducted, as also a HIV test on the former. The results are awaited.

Lowang died by suicide - he shot himself - after the note, and his involvement, became public.

Potom, 53, was a special officer in the Delhi government's PWD when he surrendered.

Meanwhile, in his note, Yekar also claimed Potom and Lowang were involved in large-scale corruption and other 'immoral activities'. Yekar's family have now launched a public protest demanding justice for him, prompting tension in parts of the state capital.

Yekar's body was found at his rented accommodation. A neighbour noticed his door was open and tried to call out, but received no response. On investigation, his body was found.

A special team - led by Itanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kengo Dirchi - is probing the case.