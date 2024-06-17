PM Modi Takes Stock Of Bengal Train Collision, Says 'Accident Saddening'

The goods train had overshot a signal.

Extending his condolences to the families of the people killed in this morning's train accident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he has spoken to officials to take stock of the situation and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also headed to the site. Describing the collision as saddening, the PM said he is praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well."

The Prime Minister's Office has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Eight people - including three Railway staffers - were killed and at least 25 were injured after the Kanchanjunga Express, headed to Sealdah in Kolkata from Silchar in Assam was hit from the rear by a goods train near Rangapani station, close to New Jalpaiguri around 8.55 am. The goods train had overshot a signal.

The New Jalpaiguri railway station is a busy one and is used by passengers from all states during their journey to Darjeeling.

Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the deaths in the collision.

"The railway accident in New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal is very sad. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate accident and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," he posted in Hindi and Bengali on X.