AC Not Working, Train Riders In Bengal Pulled Chain, Stalled Rail Traffic

The passengers in the Delhi-bound train from Guwahati alleged no action was taken despite complaints.

All India | | Updated: June 11, 2018 11:54 IST
The passengers pulled the chain at Malda station. (Representational)

Malda:  The passengers of DN Bhramhaputra Mail today protested against non-functioning of AC units in some coaches in Malda town station disrupting train services for hours, a GRP official said.

The passengers of the Delhi-bound train from Guwahati, which arrived at the Malda town station at about 4 am, pulled the chain when it was leaving the platform.

They alleged that no action had been taken even after their complaints at Siliguri and Malda railway stations, GRP Inspector-in-charge of Malda town station Partha Chanda said.

After partial repair of AC units, the passengers boarded the train which resumed journey at about 8 am, he said.

Train services were disrupted in the section for hours following the incident, he said.
 

