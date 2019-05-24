India Election Results 2019: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Congratulates PM Modi On 2019 Election Victory

The Crown Prince called PM Modi on the phone yesterday night and wished him success.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, the media reported on Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reportedly also expressed his keenness to enhance cooperation and to advance United Arab Emirates (UAE)-India relations further.

PM Modi led the BJP to a historic victory in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections with the party securing more seats than it did in the 2014 polls.

