Abu Dhabi-Based Indian Amputee Awarded Over $50,000 Compensation Punjab-origin Gurbinder Singh was earlier offered a mere 5,750 dirhams by the company as final settlement and was also terminated from his job, Khaleej Times reported on Thursday.

Share EMAIL PRINT Gurbinder Singh was earlier offered a mere 5,750 dirhams by the Abu Dhabi firm as settlement Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi-based Indian, who lost his hands and legs following an injury at work, has been paid 202,000 dirhams ($54,994) as compensation by his company after the intervention of the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi, the media reported.



Punjab-origin Gurbinder Singh was earlier offered a mere 5,750 dirhams by the company as final settlement and was also terminated from his job, Khaleej Times reported on Thursday.



However, the Indian embassy held discussions with Mr Singh's employer and after a series of follow-ups by embassy officials, the company raised the settlement amount to 202,000 dirhams.



On June 20, the company representatives presented a cheque and financial contributions from the staff to Mr Singh's wife Rajwinder Kaur.



Mr Singh, who worked as a crane operator for a private company in Abu Dhabi, had injured his knee at the company site on Zirku Island on February 24.



According to a medical report, Mr Singh was diagnosed with septic shock (a serious medical condition following an infection) and severe left knee necrotising cellulitis (bacterial infection), which required surgical removal of foreign material and dead tissue from injury to prevent the spread of infection. By the second week of April, doctors advised him amputation to save his life. He was discharged from hospital on May 14.



After receiving 202,000 dirhams, Mr Singh said the amount will help fund the education of his two children. His wife said the embassy has offered great help and also appreciated the gesture from the company.



Ms Rajwinder is said to have received assistance from community organisations and people.







An Abu Dhabi-based Indian, who lost his hands and legs following an injury at work, has been paid 202,000 dirhams ($54,994) as compensation by his company after the intervention of the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi, the media reported.Punjab-origin Gurbinder Singh was earlier offered a mere 5,750 dirhams by the company as final settlement and was also terminated from his job, Khaleej Times reported on Thursday.However, the Indian embassy held discussions with Mr Singh's employer and after a series of follow-ups by embassy officials, the company raised the settlement amount to 202,000 dirhams.On June 20, the company representatives presented a cheque and financial contributions from the staff to Mr Singh's wife Rajwinder Kaur.Mr Singh, who worked as a crane operator for a private company in Abu Dhabi, had injured his knee at the company site on Zirku Island on February 24.According to a medical report, Mr Singh was diagnosed with septic shock (a serious medical condition following an infection) and severe left knee necrotising cellulitis (bacterial infection), which required surgical removal of foreign material and dead tissue from injury to prevent the spread of infection. By the second week of April, doctors advised him amputation to save his life. He was discharged from hospital on May 14.After receiving 202,000 dirhams, Mr Singh said the amount will help fund the education of his two children. His wife said the embassy has offered great help and also appreciated the gesture from the company. Ms Rajwinder is said to have received assistance from community organisations and people. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter