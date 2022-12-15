Trinamool Slams Bengal BJP Leaders 'December Dhamaka' Remark. Here's Why

A heated exchange took place between the two leaders in the wake of the stampede

The stampede at Bengal's Asansol, which left three people dead, has sparked a heated exchange between senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Mr Banerjee, Trinamool's national general secretary and the nephew of party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, took a jab at the BJP leader over his "December Dhamaka" announcement.

"@SuvenduWB promised us a 'DECEMBER DHAMAKA' on the 12th, 14th and 21st. THIS IS HOW IT WENT: 12th DEC - Lalan Sk was found DEAD in CBI CUSTODY. 14th DEC- 3 INNOCENT LIVES WERE LOST in Asansol due to the chaos created by him. Is something more TRAGIC in store for DEC 21?," Mr Banerjee tweeted hours after the stampede.

The Trinamool MP was referring to a remark by the BJP leader -- earlier a Trinamool MP and trusted lieutenant of the party supremo -- in which he had announced that December 12, 14 and 21 are "very important dates", adding, "Wait and watch". The remarks had sparked speculation in Bengal's political circles on the BJP's next move.

In his swipe today, Mr Banerjee flagged the custodial death of Lalan Sheikh, the main accused in an arson case in Bengal's Birbhum that left 10 people dead. State police have registered a murder case against top CBI officials in this connection. Mr Banerjee then flagged the deaths due to a stampede at a blanket distribution event attended by Mr. Adhikari and wondered if "something more tragic is in store" on December 21.

Pulling no punches, Mr Adhikari referred to the Trinamool leader as "Koyla Bhaipo" - a reference to the Trinamool supremo's nephew, who has been questioned in an alleged coal scam case. The BJP leader then referred to the Trinamool leader's wife Rujira Nirula Banerjee, also questioned in the coal scam case.

"Dear "Babu Sona" aka "Koyla Bhaipo" read these carefully. The people of West Bengal want to know who is Ms. Rujira Naroola? Do you have the answer? Can you reveal the names & identities of the Directors of Leaps & Bounds Company and your relationship with them?," Mr Adhikari tweeted.

Following the stampede, Mr Adhikari said in a statement that the security arrangements at the venue were satisfactory when he visited, and that the tragic incident took place long after he had left.