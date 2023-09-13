Abhishek Banerjee Appears Before Probe Agency In Bengal School Jobs Scam

"Banerjee has been called to provide evidence in the school recruitment irregularities."

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, officials said.

Mr Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, reached the ED office here around 11.30 AM, they said.

"Banerjee has been called to provide evidence in the school recruitment irregularities. Our officers are also likely to ask him a few questions in connection with the scam," an ED official told PTI.

The Diamond Harbour MP skipped the coordination committee meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA, scheduled on Wednesday in Delhi, as he appeared before the ED sleuths.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)