From Politicians To Actors, Mumbai Residents Take To Twitter For Aarey

Criticising tree-felling activity that began early on Saturday morning, several politicians and celebrities tweeted opposing the move.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 05, 2019 09:42 IST
Aarey protests: Bombay High Court refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest area


NEW DELHI: 

Protests that broke out on Friday night continued this morning as the authorities began cutting down trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony to build a car shed of the Mumbai Metro. On Friday, the Bombay High Court refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest and declined to quash the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tree authority's decision to allow cutting of over 2,600 trees in the green zone to set up the metro car shed.

Criticising tree-felling activity that began early on Saturday morning, several politicians and celebrities tweeted opposing the move.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray extended his support to activists opposing the cutting of trees. In a series of tweets, Mr Thackeray termed cutting of trees as a "shameful and disgusting" act which was carried out "in cover of night". 

"A sad day today where so called development wins over quality of life," Congress leader Priya Dutt tweeted. 

"Lathi Charge done for the first time at the peaceful protests for Aarey," political leader from Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani said.   

"Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong," Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar too tweeted. 

"This myopia towards the future of Earth will come to haunt us," tweeted political activist Yogendra Yadav. 

"Our trees are being cut as citizens desparately plead to Stop this!," said actress Dia Mirza. 



