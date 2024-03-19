AAP's Sanjay Singh Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP For 2nd Term

Sanjay Singh was arrested in a money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy case

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday administered the oath of office to jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh after his re-election to the Upper House from Delhi for a second term.

He was administered the oath in Dhankhar's office in Parliament House in the presence of his mother and father, wife, and son and daughter.

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh and secretary general P C Mody and AAP MPs Sanjiv Arora, Sandeep Pathak and N D Gupta were also present at the oath-taking ceremony.

"Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to re-elected Member of Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh ji, in Parliament House today," the vice president's office said in a post on X while sharing pictures of the oath-taking.

Sanjay Singh, who is lodged in Tihar jail, was brought under a security cover on the order of a local court.

"The Jail Superintendent concerned is directed to ensure that the accused is taken to Parliament on 19.03.2024 under adequate security for the purpose of making and subscribing of oath as a Member and after the oath, he is also brought back to the jail safely," the judge said in his order.

sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy and is currently in judicial custody.

