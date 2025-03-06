Raghav Chadha To Participate In Leadership Program At Harvard Kennedy School

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been invited to participate in the prestigious Global Leadership Program at Harvard Kennedy School, USA from March 5 to 13.

During his visit, Mr Chaddha will engage in high-level discussions on global politics, innovation, and leadership alongside world leaders in Boston and Cambridge, according to an official release.

Recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum (WEF),

Harvard Kennedy School, one of the world's leading institutions, invites a select group of global leaders each year to participate in this prestigious program. It provides a platform for in-depth study and discussion on public policy, innovation, and global leadership.

From March 5 to 13, top leaders, policymakers, officials, and experts from around the world will gather in Boston and Cambridge to discuss global politics, leadership, and policy innovations.

"I am very excited to share this news with all of you--I have been selected by Harvard Kennedy School for a leadership program. As you know, Harvard Kennedy School is considered the most prestigious and finest public policy school in the world. For this program, a select group of individuals from across the globe, excelling in their respective fields--whether governance, administration, arts, or culture--have been handpicked to participate in this learning opportunity," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha stated,

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP added, "I firmly believe that I will be able to incorporate these learnings into my work in a positive manner. There is no age limit to reading, writing, and learning. I believe that whenever an opportunity to study arises, one should embrace it. As you may know, some time ago, the World Economic Forum (WEP) recognized me as a Young Global Leader (YGL). Among these YGLs, a few are handpicked for this program and invited to Harvard University."

Expressing his delight at the opportunity, Raghav Chadha said, "As one of the youngest members of the Rajya Sabha, my mission has always been to address the issues that matter most to the people and champion their aspirations. This learning experience with a diverse cohort of handpicked achievers from YGL voices will broaden my horizons and enable me to serve you better. I look forward to learning from global leaders and peers, gaining perspectives that can help drive meaningful, people-centric policy changes in India," concluded the post.

The Global Leadership Program program equips young leaders with the necessary knowledge and skills to tackle global challenges such as unemployment, climate change, economic instability, and social inequalities.

