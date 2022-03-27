AAP's Raghav Chaddha Is Lakme Fashion Weeks Latest Showstopper

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha today was the show stopper for designer Pawan Sachdev at the Lakme Fashion Show.

Mr Chadha, one of Aam Aadmi Party's top leader, was recently nominated by the party for the Rajya Sabha polls. Mr Chadha and four other AAP nominees were elected unopposed on Thursday

At 33, Raghav Chadha is the youngest Rajya Sabha member.

Mr Chadha was instrumental in AAP's victory in the Punjab assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party won 92 of Punjab's 117 assembly seats.