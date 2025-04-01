AAP Vs BJP In Delhi Assembly Over Alleged Power Cuts In Delhi

The conflict between the BJP and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is intensifying over the frequent power cuts in Delhi and the two parties faced off over the matter in the assembly today.

The summer has come early this year and by March-end, fans and air-conditioners have started running.

Now AAP has alleged that reports of power cuts from across the capital have been growing, which the BJP has dismissed as fake information.

Today, AAP had given notice to discuss the power cuts in the assembly. But when Speaker Vijender Gupta did not give the opportunity, AAP MLAs walked out and raised slogans outside the House with posters.

Power minister Ashish Sood said action will be taken against those who spread "fake information". "There is no power crisis in Delhi and action will be taken against those who spread misleading news on power cuts," Mr Sood said.

AAP leaders have accused the BJP of failing to manage electricity distribution after assuming power in February.

On Monday former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Atishi claimed "mismanagement" on part of the BJP-led administration and said it was leading to the frequent outages. It was undoing everything AAP has done in the power sector, she added.

"How is it that in 10 years, there were no outages, but within a month of BJP rule, power cuts are back? This means only one thing: the BJP doesn't know how to run the government. They neither have the intention nor the capability to serve the people of Delhi," Atishi said.

The BJP claimed during the AAP's tenure, there were 21,000 power cuts in Delhi in a year. In January this year, there were 3,278 power cuts that lasted more than an hour, the party said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of resorting to corruption in the management of the power sector.

"BJP-ruled cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Bangalore have uninterrupted electricity supply. Even Uttar Pradesh, once known for poor electricity management, now has stable power supply," he was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.