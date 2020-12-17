'Don't Be Like Modi Ji': AAP Trolls PM Over Mask

AAP trolls PM: It is not clear when and where was the video recorded (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday trolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter for not wearing a mask at a public event.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit, one of the most forceful critics of the BJP-led central government, tweeted a video in which PM Modi walks into an event apparently without a mask whereas his security detail and other officials are seen covering their faces. The PM then, the clip shows, interacts with shopkeepers selling handicraft items.

"Wear a mask. Don't be like Modi ji," the party quipped.

Wear a mask. Don't be like Modi ji. pic.twitter.com/lPxdTEdZiI — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 17, 2020

It is not clear when and where was the video recorded.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, PM Modi has been urging the masses to practice social distancing and wear masks in public. In his multiple addresses to the nation since March, he had been seen covering his face.

In his September address, PM Modi had urged people not to take coronavirus lightly and follow the rules of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing diligently till scientists develop a vaccine.

"I have certain expectations from you. That is to follow the rule of wearing a mask and Do Gaj ki Doori (a distance of two yards)...Be safe and remain healthy. Take care of senior citizens in the family. These things are important. Do not take coronavirus lightly," he had said.

The ruling BJP has not reacted to the attack, but PM Modi's supporters on Twitter have alleged that senior AAP leaders had been seen without masks in public several times in the last few months.

The BJP and the AAP have lately been trading barbs over the handling of coronavirus in states ruled by the two parties. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Wednesday launched an all-out attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his claim that the most populous state of the country had been managing the coronavirus situation better than Delhi.

"Yogi ji, our great work on the coronavirus situation is being praised in the streets and mohallas of Uttar Pradesh. Like you, we do not do fake corona tests," he tweeted in Hindi.