AAP To Launch Its Campaign For 2019 Lok Sabha Polls From Ayodhya

Arvind Kejriwal is the president of Aam Admi Party. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to launch its campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Ayodhya with a rally of non-BJP, opposition parties there on November 20, followed by a march to Lucknow.

"We are preparing for a grand rally at Ayodhya to set an example of the unity of secular forces and to mobilize the masses against the failure of the Modi government on all fronts," the AAP state unit's spokesperson Sabhajit Singh told PTI.

"After the rally at Ayodhya, we will march to Lucknow," he said.

Mr Singh said November 20 has been decided as the date for the rally which would be attended by all top party leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Top leaders of other opposition parties, including those from the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Left parties, the RJD and the JDS too are expected to attend the rally, he said.

The AAP has decided to hold the opposition's rally in Ayodhya amid some saffron outfits' reported declaration to start the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya from November.

"We will invite top leaders of all parties from all states to set a final stage for a grand alliance of non-BJP parties," he added.