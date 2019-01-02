AAP To Finalise Lok Sabha Candidates In 3 States By Mid-February

Aam Aadmi Party will contest all the seats in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Goa.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is all set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, will announce its candidates in the three states by mid-February, the party said on Wednesday.

"The party has decided that it will not contest all the seats across the country and will keep its focus on Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Goa," AAP leader Gopal Rai told media, adding the party is aiming to finalise the candidates by February 15.

AAP, he said, will contest all the seats in these states.

Mr Rai also hinted that the party has kept its options open on the possibility of an alliance with opposition parties, including the Congress, saying the situation in the country is "fluctuating". "We will analyze it and take a decision accordingly later on," he said.

With an aim to remove "the dictatorship of the Modi government in the country", Mr Rai said the party was ready to make adjustments with opposition parties for Lok Sabha polls.

However, he said that it was "difficult to say" whether the party will announce the alliance before announcing its candidates by February 15.