AAP Sit-In Protest Day 7 LIVE Updates: Satyendar Jain Hospitalised

Here are the highlights of AAP's sit-in protest Day 7:
- Ashish Khetan (@AashishKhetan) June 18, 2018
Visited Satyendra Jain. Doctors said that if he had not received medical attention for another few hours, there cd hv been renal failure. Equally worrisome is the rising ketone level of Manish Sisodia who is still on an indefinite hunger strike. Please pray for him.
Our dear friend, dynamic & most talked about Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal has certainly shown statesmanship & has appealed the officers to get back to work. He has moved two steps. Hope the so called strike of the bureaucrats ends now. Jai Hind!- Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 18, 2018
