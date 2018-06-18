AAP Sit-In Protest Day 7 LIVE Updates: Satyendar Jain Hospitalised



Here are the highlights of AAP's sit-in protest Day 7:



11:23 (IST) Satyinder Jain's health summary on Sunday morning showed that he weighed over 4 kg lighter than the day he began his fast. AAP leader Ashish Khetan today asked people to pray for Mr Jain as well as Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who has also been on an indefinite hunger strike.

Visited Satyendra Jain. Doctors said that if he had not received medical attention for another few hours, there cd hv been renal failure. Equally worrisome is the rising ketone level of Manish Sisodia who is still on an indefinite hunger strike. Please pray for him. - Ashish Khetan (@AashishKhetan) June 18, 2018 Satyinder Jain's health summary on Sunday morning showed that he weighed over 4 kg lighter than the day he began his fast. AAP leader Ashish Khetan today asked people to pray for Mr Jain as well as Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who has also been on an indefinite hunger strike. 11:04 (IST) "Arvind Kerjiwal has shown statesmanship," tweets Shatrughan Sinha

Our dear friend, dynamic & most talked about Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal has certainly shown statesmanship & has appealed the officers to get back to work. He has moved two steps. Hope the so called strike of the bureaucrats ends now. Jai Hind! - Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 18, 2018 Our dear friend, dynamic & most talked about Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal has certainly shown statesmanship & has appealed the officers to get back to work. He has moved two steps. Hope the so called strike of the bureaucrats ends now. Jai Hind! - Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 18, 2018 10:28 (IST) Thousands of Aam Aadmi Party supporters were joined by a small team of flag-waving CPM cadres on Sunday as they started a march towards the Prime Minister's Office. The protesters were stopped midway by the police, who maintained that they did not seek permission for a march.

The Aam Aadmi Party's sit-in protest with his colleagues over the standoff with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal continued for the seventh day today. With Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hospitalized over his deteriorating health condition, Arvind Kejriwal has urged PM Modi to "give a green signal to IAS officers to end their strike". On Sunday, a group of IAS officers held a press briefing to deny charges levelled by the AAP, cited concerns about their security and said they have been "targeted and victimised" for political gains. Mr Kejriwal directly responded to the press conference by the officers, promising them security and seeking full cooperation.