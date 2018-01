Office Of Profit Case: List Of 20 AAP Legislators Who Face Disqualification

Crisis in Aam Aadmi Party deepens over an 'Office Of Profit' case in which 20 AAP legislators face exit after the Election Commission recommended to President Ram Nath Kovind that the 20 Aam Aadmi Party legislators should be disqualified for holding 'office of profit' as parliamentary secretaries. The 20 AAP legislators include prominent names - Chandni Chowk legislator Alka Lamba, Burari legislator Sanjeev Jha, Kalkaji legislator Avtar Singh, Narela legislator Sharad Kumar and Najafgarh legislator Kailash Gahlot who is also Delhi Transport Minister.