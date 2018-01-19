Live Updates: Disqualification Of 20 AAP MLAs Recommended Over Holding Office Of Profit

AAP MLAs Disqualification: In a major setback for the ruling Aam Admi Party government in the national capital, the Election Commission today recommended President Ram Nath Kovind to disqualify 20 legislators of the party for holding profit of office.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: January 19, 2018 16:15 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live Updates: Disqualification Of 20 AAP MLAs Recommended Over Holding Office Of Profit

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has 65 seats in 70-member Delhi assembly. (File)

New Delhi:  In a major setback for the ruling Aam Admi Party government in the national capital, the Election Commission today recommended President Ram Nath Kovind to disqualify 20 legislators of the party for holding profit of office.

If the president approves the EC's recommendations, bypolls will be held in the 20 assembly constituencies. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has 65 seats in 70-member Delhi assembly. 
 

Here are the live updates on the disqualification of the AAP lawmakers.




Jan 19, 2018
16:15 (IST)
Twelve lawmakers have been arrested. The rest have been disqualified. Those who started a movement against corruption, today, they are the most corrupt. Self guilt was quite evident: BJP leader Sambit Patra 
Jan 19, 2018
16:11 (IST)
In the AAP MLAs holding office of profit case, the petition was made to disqualify 21 MLAs, but one of the legislators had resigned a few months back, news agency PTI reported. 
Jan 19, 2018
16:01 (IST)
Amid accusations of his lawmakers holding office of profit, Arvind Kejriwal and his party had stressed that none of the AAP legislators drew salaries as parliament secretaries. But the rival parties argued that the posts allowed them perks.

Jan 19, 2018
15:57 (IST)
But AAP leader Ashutosh alleged EC was working under the influence of PMO. He also talked about covering the Election Commission as a journalist. 


Jan 19, 2018
15:54 (IST)

Former AAP leader Shazia Ilmi, who is now a member of BJP, also suggested Mr Kejriwal should resign. "What was the need to make them parliamentary secretaries? Arvind Kejriwal had already started creating an environment to suggest EC is acting as BJP's agent.
He must resign. They must accept EC'S decision." 

In a tweet sent to Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari, she attacked AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal. 

Jan 19, 2018
15:46 (IST)
Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken in a tweet insisted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign. 
Jan 19, 2018
15:43 (IST)
They should have been disqualified long back. They keep saying that they don't receive salaries. They receive other facilities. (Arvind) Kejriwal should have resigned long  back. He should have himself asked them to resign. Sonia Gandhi didn't wait for the EC order, she resigned: Congress' Sharmishtha Mukherjee

Jan 19, 2018
15:40 (IST)
Reacting to the reports of AAP lawmakers' disqualification, the Election Commission, according to news agency ANI, said, "Recommendation on AAP MLAs being disqualified is subjudice. Will not comment on what recommendation has been given to the President." 

Jan 19, 2018
15:30 (IST)
Later, a petition was filed in the Delhi high court sought the AAP lawmakers' disqualification saying the Constitution does not allow elected representatives to hold offices of profit. The Election Commission was asked to give its opinion.
Jan 19, 2018
15:29 (IST)
After claiming a thumping majority in the 2015 Delhi assembly election, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal had appointed 21 legislators as parliament secretaries. 
No more content
Comments
Close [X]

Trending

AAP MLAs disqualificationArvind KejriwalElection Commission

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupYogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsPadmaavat

................................ Advertisement ................................