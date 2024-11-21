AAP Names 11 Candidates In First List For Delhi Polls Due By February

In an early bird announcement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has named 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, likely to be held early next year.

While Brahma Singh Tanwar will contest from Chhatarpur, Anil Jha will be AAP candidate from Kiradi. Deepak Singhla will contest in Vishwas Nagar and Sarita Singh in Rohtas Nagar. BB Tyagi has been named AAP candidate in Laxmi Nagar and Ram Singh Netaji in Badarpur.

Zubair Chaudhary will be AAP's candidate from Seelampur and Veer Singh Dhingan will contest in Seemapuri. Gaurav Sharma will contest in Ghonda and Manoj Tyagi has been picked as candidate in Karawal Nagar. Somesh Shaukeen will be AAP's candidate from Matiala.