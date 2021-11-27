AAP Slams UP Government Over Dalit Family's Murder

Sanjay Singh said the police did not act until the entire family was "eliminated" (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the recent killing of four members of a Dalit family in Allahabad and demanded a speedy trial and capital punishment for the culprits.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, AAP MP Sanjay Singh announced that his party will hold protests across all districts of Uttar Pradesh tomorrow demanding justice for the victims.

He alleged that the horrific incident, in which an underage girl of the family was allegedly gang-raped and killed, was the outcome of the Yogi Adityanath administration's "negligence and a police-criminals nexus in the state".

Four members of a Dalit family were brutally killed in Allahabad Wednesday night.

The head of the family, a 50-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife, 16-year-old daughter, and 10-year-old son were sleeping in the house when the incident took place.

"This is bigger than the Hathras case. Hooliganism and savagery against the poor and deprived sections have got a free run in the state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," Sanjay Singh said.

He said the victims were beaten up by the accused in September. However, the police lodged an FIR only after a week after pressure from the locals and the media.

"The family had been begging for justice since they were beaten up but the police did not take any action and finally they were brutally murdered," Mr Singh claimed.

He said the police did not move until the entire family was "eliminated" as the Yogi Adityanath government's action is driven by "casteist hatred".

"We demand that the trial be completed in a fast-track court in six months and the culprits are handed out a death sentence," he said.

Sanjay Singh said he has written to President Ram Nath Kovind asking for an appointment to seek his intervention in the matter.