AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal has been taken into Delhi Police custody

An MLA of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) named by a doctor who committed suicide last month has been detained by the police. The AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal had applied for protection from arrest after a police case was filed by the doctor's son, Hemant. The MLA's aide Kapil Nagar is also in police custody.