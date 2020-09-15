AAP MLA Offers Resignation Over Alleged Misbehaviour By Police Officer

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel did not accept Mohinder Goyal's resignation (File)

Agitated over alleged misbehaviour by a police officer, AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal on Monday submitted his resignation to Delhi Assembly Speaker, who did not accept it and said the police commissioner will be summoned in the next session of the House.

The MLA from Rithala said the station house officer (SHO) misbehaved with him and he should be suspended. Mr Goyal said if the officer is not suspended, he does not deserve to be a member of the House.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel did not accept Mr Goyal's resignation and assured strict action in the matter. He said the Delhi Police commissioner will be summoned in the next Assembly session.

The BJP legislators, including Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, supported Mr Goyal and his demand for action against the police officer.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said senior police officers should be summoned before a Committee of the Assembly.

A visibly agitated Mr Goyal wanted to leave the House but later relented after the Speaker and other members extended support to him.

The one-day session is being held with various safety measures in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)