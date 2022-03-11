"Charanjit Channi Was Never An Aam Admi": AAP Leader Who Defeated Him

Punjab Result: Labh Singh Ugoke

The Aam Aadmi Party, in its second attempt, swept the assembly polls in Punjab, winning 92 seats of the 117 Assembly seats. The poll outcome saw many prominent politicians, including outgoing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Akali Dal leaders losing their seats to lesser-known candidates, mostly from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Among the giant killers is 35-year-old Labh Singh Ugoke, a village mobile repair shop owner who defeated the incumbent Punjab Chief Minister from the Bhadaur Assembly constituency.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Ugoke said he was confident of defeating from the seat. Mr Channi, he said, had lost connect with the voters in the consitituency.

"Channi was never an aam aadmi. He did not work for the people when he was made the chief minister, hence people used the jaddu and moved him out," Mr Ugoke, who defeated Mr Channi by 37,558 votes, said.

Mr Ugoke, who was considered a greenhorn, said he was confident of victory in the seat.

"I had full confidence in the people of Bhaduar assembly. The people here did not want him to contest," he said.

Bhadaur was the second seat Charanjit Singh Channi contested from, apart from his traditional seat - Chamkaur Sahib.

There also, the outgoing Chief Minister bit the dust, losing by 7,942 votes to AAP candidate.

The AAP won landlide in Punjab, , winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats, in a record second to only that of an Akali Dal-BJP joint tally in 1997. The AAP's score matched the Akali Dal's figure of 92 from that election.

While AAP scored three-fourths of the seats, the Congress won 18, SAD 3, BJP 2 and BSP 1. An Independent also emerged victorious.

AAP will now form its second government in the country after the one led by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.