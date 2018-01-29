AAP Lawmakers' Disqualification Case Live Updates: Delhi High Court To Hear Matter Today

Over 20 AAP lawmakers were disqualified on January 20th for holding offices of profit. (File photo)

10:13 (IST) Following the development, AAP has stepped up efforts to retain its strength in the Delhi assembly, where it earlier held a majority with 66 of the 70 seats. The party has also urged the disqualified lawmakers to 'reconnect' with the electorate in the face of the by-polls.



10:02 (IST) The Delhi High Court had ordered the Election Commission on January 24 not to take any 'precipitative' action on the matter and put a hold on announcing the by-polls until January 29. 09:57 (IST) The disqualification of the 20 lawmakers does not dent the majority of Arvind Kejriwal, whose party holds 66 of Delhi's 70 seats, comfortably above the halfway mark of 35. But a by-election in 20 seats -- more than a third in the assembly -- would practically mean a mini-election. 09:39 (IST) The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has contended that the 20 lawmakers were not allowed to present a defense while insisting that the lawmakers drew no salary or perks as parliamentary secretaries and so there is no question of their having held offices of profit.

After over 20 AAP lawmakers were disqualified on January 20th for holding offices of profit, an act the law does not provide for, the Delhi High Court will give a hearing on the matter today. According to the provisions of office of profit, elected representatives are not allowed to hold positions of pay and perks in the government without specific laws that allow them to do so. However, AAP insists that the lawmakers drew no salary or perks as parliamentary secretaries and so there is no question of their having held offices of profit. The disqualification also led to a spat between AAP and the Election Commission which said the party lawmakers skipped several chances to defend themselves while AAP claimed they never got a chance for defence.