<i>"Aap Itne Sundar Ho"</i>: Delhi Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Harassed Her With Multiple Calls, Texts

A disturbing incident involving a Rapido driver allegedly harassing a woman in Delhi has come to light. The woman, who shared her ordeal on Reddit under the username 'aloogobhi', claimed that the driver made dozens of unwanted calls and sent messages on WhatsApp after dropping her off. The incident occurred when the woman booked a ride on Rapido. Initially, the driver dropped her off at the correct location, but things took an uncomfortable turn when he started asking personal questions while she was making the payment.

The woman recounted that she had initially engaged in small talk with the driver, responding politely to his questions. However, the conversation quickly became uncomfortable when the driver commented on her appearance and marital status. The driver also insisted that she not call him 'bhaiya' and asked for her social media details. Sensing the discomfort, the woman made an excuse about not using social media and quickly left the scene.

"Hey everyone I booked a ride from Rapido yesterday This guy dropped me off on my location and started asking me personal questions when I was paying him I don't feel bad about any small talk so I started talking Then this guy said something along the lines of "aap itne young aur sundar ho fir mangetar kyu" I brushed it off and in nervous laughter said thank you bhaiya to which he said "please bhaiya mat bolo aur ho sake to apne socials share krdo" I lied that I don't use social media and just ran away," she said on Reddit.

See the post here:

But the ordeal didn't end there. The following day, the woman alleged that the driver called her multiple times and sent messages on WhatsApp, breaching her privacy. She shared a screenshot of the messages in her viral post, stating, "Today this guy called me dozens of times and even texted like it's okay to breach my personal privacy."

The woman has now filed a formal complaint with Rapido's customer support team. In response, Rapido's customer care team assured her that they investigated the matter and banned the driver from the platform.

Posts from the delhi

community on Reddit

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern over women's safety in public spaces. Many have called for stricter background checks and safety protocols for ride-hailing services.

One user wrote, "Good to hear that you are safe and sound. And also that they took action against him." Another commented, "Hey Hope you are Safe and Sound. Please do inform your dear ones and share the live location to them before you start the ride. And please do avoid bike taxis as it is unsafe because I have felt at times these drivers keep jumping signals at times and they don't properly check the roads before crossing. Go for a shared Auto/Cab if you can. If not please rely on Public Transport. Kudos to the Rapido team for taking Strict Action."