AAP Demands Discussion On Pegasus, Delhi's GST Share At All-Party Meet

AAP also demanded that steps be taken to stop the "insult" of Mahatma Gandhi, Sanjay Singh said

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday raised the Pegasus spyware issue at an all-party meeting and demanded a discussion on it during the Budget Session of Parliament.

The meeting was convened by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu virtually to discuss the agenda for the Budget Session that started Monday.

The Pegasus issue was reignited after a recent New York Times report claimed that India bought the Pegasus spyware as part of a $2 billion defence deal with Israel in 2017.

At the meeting, the AAP also demanded that steps be taken to stop the "insult" of Mahatma Gandhi and bring a law to guarantee minimum support price for the farmers' produce.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also demanded that the Union government should settle the Delhi government's share of Rs 12,000 crore of the GST.

"At the all-party meeting, demands for an MSP guarantee law, stopping insult of Mahatma Gandhi, giving Delhi government's GST share of Rs 12,000 crore which is due and discussions on Pegasus were placed before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh," Sanjay Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Budget Session of Parliament began Monday and is scheduled to conclude on April 8 with a recess in-between from February 12 to March 13.