AAP Challenge To Power Panel Head's Appointment In Supreme Court Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear tomorrow the Delhi government's challenge to the appointment of the chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) by the Lieutenant Governor.

The AAP government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also filed a request in the Supreme Court challenging a central order that seeks to take control over bureaucracy in the national capital.

Introduced by the BJP-led central government on May 19, the ordinance establishes a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) for the transfer and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers in Delhi.

The Chief Minister's Office slammed the NCCSA yesterday, claiming that bureaucrats are "overturning" decisions taken by the Delhi Chief Minister.

"However, this simple majority has enabled the bureaucrats to override the Chief Minister's decisions, effectively granting them unchecked power over the authority's operations. Consequently, the Chief Minister's voice, representing the will of the elected government and the people of Delhi, finds itself in the minority within the NCCSA," the Chief Minister's Office said.

But the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat dismissed the claims and said their statement did not give the "true picture" of developments from the NCCSA meeting.

"A narrative is being projected that officers are not listening and need absolute control. NCCSA shall release the draft minutes to the press to verify the truth in public domain," said the Lt Governor's Secretariat.

The ordinance came into force a week after the Supreme Court ruled that the AAP government had control over bureaucrats in the Delhi administration, excluding police, public order, and land.

Prior to the May 11 judgment, the Lieutenant Governor - appointed by the centre - had executive control over the transfers and postings of all officers.

The Delhi government in its petition called the ordinance a circumvention of the Supreme Court verdict and called for striking it down.

The AAP has also announced a series of protests against the ordinance.