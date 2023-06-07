Arvind Kejriwal Meets Akhilesh Yadav Amid Calls For Opposition Unity

Arvind Kejriwal met former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow today as opposition leaders find a way to work out a unity plan ahead of the 2024 national election. The AAP is also looking for support in its fight against the centre over a recent ordinance on control of bureaucrats.

Mr Kejriwal, who heads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is also from the AAP, and Delhi minister Atishi.

Mr Kejriwal has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to gather support against the centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital.

The AAP wants to ensure the centre's bid to replace the ordinance with a bill is defeated when it is brought in parliament.

The centre on May 19 had brought into effect the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government.

The centre seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. DANICS refers to Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and. Nagar Haveli Civil Services.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the Supreme Court's May 11 verdict.